Premiere: The King's Parade - 'The Look'

The King's Parade are doing things their own way.

Deeply independent, the band's hard work has seen them honoured at the Unsigned Music Awards, selling out venues across the country.

Recently stopping off at London's Courtyard Theatre, The King's Parade are now ready to unveil their next single.

A soulful blend of indie textures, 'The Look' is about the more destructive elements in their psyche, and how they can move past them.

Olly Corpe says, “‘The Look’ is about jealousy and everything that comes along with it. It can start as a seed of doubt in your mind, but suddenly you find your head’s in the clouds, dreaming up the most unlikely situations. The song follows someone going through those emotions and giving in to those delusions; so much so that reality is out of sight.”

Tune in now.

