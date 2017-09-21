Premiere: The Jar Family - 'Debt'

The politics of austerity have hit hard across the country.

Based in Hartlepool, The Jar Family have seen first hand the impact these policies have had, and they want their music to counteract that.

Roots-laden songwriting built with a distinctive flair, the band's relentless touring schedule has taken them across the land.

New song 'Debt' takes aim at some of the pressures of modern life in this country, specifically the mountain of personal debt that is building from people simply trying to get through life.

The band tell Clash that 'Debt' is "a song about life in modern Britain and the pressures of the soaring cost of things. It's a big step forward for us stylistically to something more raw and reflective of the times."

Tune in now.

Catch The Jar Family at the following shows:

September

29 Washington Arts Centre

30 Callander Jazz & Blues Festival

October

1 Berwick Upon Tweed Hemelvaart Cafe

7 Liverpool BigBlues Festival

November

24 Middlesbrough Arch NE

25 Chelmsford Bass-ment

December

2 Broseley Birchmeadow

