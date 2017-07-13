Premiere: The Invisible - 'Love Me Again' (Chaos In The CBD Remix)

The South East pocket of London is one of the capital's most vibrant creative areas.

Blame it on the cheap rent, the high confluence of students, or simply superior breeding - whatever, the multi-cultural hodge-podge that dominates the SE postcode is producing some stunning work right now.

The Invisible are long-time advocates of the charms of the South East corner, so when the band decided to recruit some new remixes they knew to look locally.

Chaos In The CBD is associated with Rhythm Section, a stunning label-promotion collective who fuse loose-limbed, jazz-tinged rhythmic developments with future-facing production.

Tackling 'Love Me Again', Chaos In The CBD brings a little Rhythm Section spice to the mixture - not for nothing do the crew run some of London's most sought after raves.

A wonderfully soulful re-work, you can check out the remix below.

The Invisible will release the 'Patience Remixes' EP on August 11th.