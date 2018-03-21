Premiere: The Indigo Project - 'As Always'

Right now it feels as though an exciting new group from Yorkshire is landing in our laps each and every week.

It's an exciting time for the area, with a clutch of DIY collectives offering new platforms for fresh talent.

The Indigo Project are part of this wave, fusing almost post-hardcore riff complexity to some pop manoeuvres.

It's a curious mixture but it seems to work, with potent new single 'As Always' leading the charge.

Says frontman Joe Spink: "A teenage tale of love and loss, 'As Always' is about knowing that someone will always come back to you even if it really isn’t good for you..."

Catch The Indigo Project at the following shows:

March

30 Sheffield Café Totem

April

6 Newcastle Head of Steam

12 Manchester The Eagle Inn

13 London Dingwalls

27 Huddersfield The Parish

May

5 Leeds Live At Leeds

