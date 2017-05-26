Premiere: The Howl & The Hum - 'Manea'

The Howl & The Hum aren't like other bands.

After all, most bands aren't named after an Allen Ginsberg poem. Most bands don't play shows entirely in the dark. And most bands don't write their debut singles about their grandparents' golden wedding anniversary.

But then, no one said The Howl & The Hum about to play by the rules.

New single 'Manea' is incoming, and it's a brooding piece of expansive indie songwriting that nods towards Massive Attack or Portishead.

A driving, intense performance, the vocal recalls Thom Yorke while hurtling head-long into fresh ground.

The track itself is seemingly "a Twin Peaks-style mystery in another little village in the Midlands"...

Tune in now.