Premiere: The Hempolics - 'Early In The Morning'

Grippa Laybourne has been there, done that, and performed the encore.
Touring the world with a host of established artists, the musician had long harboured ambitions to fly his own flag, to launch his own project.
Enter The Hempolics. A looseknit collection fuse American MCs with UK voice, matching soul, hip-hop, reggae, and more to concoct a heady brew.
Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Early In The Morning', a slow and supple growler that oozes with ruffneck soul.
Imagine Funkadelic playing reggae in a Brixton basement and you'd be close... Tune in now.
The Hempolics will release 'Kiss, Cuddle & Torture: Volume 1' on October 6th.
For tickets to the latest shows by The Hempolics click HERE.
