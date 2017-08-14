Premiere: The Hempolics - 'Early In The Morning'

Grippa Laybourne has been there, done that, and performed the encore.

Touring the world with a host of established artists, the musician had long harboured ambitions to fly his own flag, to launch his own project.

Enter The Hempolics. A looseknit collection fuse American MCs with UK voice, matching soul, hip-hop, reggae, and more to concoct a heady brew.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Early In The Morning', a slow and supple growler that oozes with ruffneck soul.

Imagine Funkadelic playing reggae in a Brixton basement and you'd be close... Tune in now.

The Hempolics will release 'Kiss, Cuddle & Torture: Volume 1' on October 6th.

For tickets to the latest shows by The Hempolics click HERE.

