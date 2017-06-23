Premiere: The Harpoons - 'How Many Nights'

The Harpoons were initially a group influenced by folk music, by pastoral introspection.

Travelling to London, the Australian group immersed themselves in the city's club underground, it's network of DJs, producers, and pirate radio stations.

The four-piece had their view of music completely ripped up, transforming themselves into an electronic experience while retaining their songwriting approach.

New album 'Amaro' arrives on April 13th, and it continues The Harpoons' incessant evolution, continually reinventing their sound and style.

“This album we made way more collaboratively than the last one, writing together in bursts and all having a share of the final sound,” say the band.

New song 'How Many Nights' is emblematic of their approach, a frisky mover that wraps wisps of electronic splendour around their vocals.

It's like a Balearic sound transported to the Southern hemisphere, touched off with an innate pop ability. Tune in now.

