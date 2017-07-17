Premiere: The Harpoons - 'Do You Want My Love?'

There's something a bit special about The Harpoons.

The Melbourne group impressed on their 2014 debut, a heady brew of classic R&B and an innate sense of pop futurism.

Divine songwriting matched to a gossamer sound, the band are currently readying Album #2 for release later this year.

New single 'Do You Want My Love?' is certainly enough to get our pulses racing, with The Harpoons sharpening their melodic instincts once more.

The hazy fog of the production is shot through with those crystal clear vocals, as singer Beg Rigby reaches for “a homage to assertive females who own the night and the swinging basslines that sound track those nights.”

The new track certainly claims ownership - a direct, arresting return, it's one of the finest cuts The Harpoons have yet unfurled.

Tune in now.