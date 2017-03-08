Premiere: The Gametes - 'Stuck In A Turnstile'

RIP Records have garnered an imposing reputation for uncovering new talent, for going that extra mile to seek out new sounds.

So when the label welcomed the new year, they decided to extend this a little further, by launching the new RIP Records Introduces series.

Brisbane, Australia group The Gametes are the latest to take part, and their acerbic post-punk is matched to a talent for concocting ear-worm melodies.

From the barbed wire guitar line to the stuttering vocal, new cut 'Stuck In A Turnstile' is a wry, off kilter take on 2k17 life.

Tune in now.