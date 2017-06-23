Premiere: The fin. - 'Pale Blue'

A long time ago The fin. embarked on a lengthy, meandering journey.

Formed in Japan, the group toured the States in 2015 before coming to the attention of British label Lost In The Manor.

Since then, they've been based in the UK, criss-crossing the country as their music embarks on an evolution of its own.

New cut 'Pale Blue' is out now, and it finds The fin. adding a little disco bedlam to their dreamy, other-worldly songwriting.

A crisp, summer-fresh return, it shows that The fin. are in no mood to stop travelling.

Tune in now.