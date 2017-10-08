Premiere: The Dying Seconds - 'Mora Minn' (Acid Mondays Remix)

RUMORS Ibiza is one of the hottest nights of the summer season, winning acclaim far beyond the island itself.

Now a fully fledged label, Guy Gerber's imprint has hit the ground running with a series of hot release.

'Mora Minn' by The Dying Seconds is the focus of a new remix EP on the label, teasing the track out in several different directions.

RUMORS mainstays Acid Mondays piece together a belter of a re-work, a real floor-filler that contains a trace of that Ibizan summer.

Get involved below.

