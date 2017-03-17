Premiere: The Caress - 'You're Always Miles Away'

The Caress hail from New Cross, a peculiar corner of South East London that tends to throw up fantastic bands every few years or so.

Blur's Graham Coxon and James Blake both studied in the area (not together, obviously) and it remains one of London's most creative points.

Newcomers The Caress are flying the flag for New Cross with their literate brand of guitar pop, echoing everything from 60s girl group to synth pop.

New EP 'You Say I Kiss Like A Girl' is incoming on Fierce Panda, with Clash able to premiere something new from the band.

'You're Always Miles Away' is a lilting, hazy gem of a song, a coy blast of melodic wordsmithery. Tune in now.