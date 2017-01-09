Premiere: The Caress - 'Suffragette Look'

The Caress seem to turn everything they touch black.

The trio have a gothic sound, and this wraps itself around some curious influences, such as Motown, 60s pop, and classic indie.

Working with Fierce Panda, The Caress have a new single up their immaculately laced sleeves, the first to be taken from their new EP.

'Suffragette Look' is a coy, stylish return, reminiscent of the way Fortuna! POP used to sluice together Northern Soul and indie pop.

Of course, that's an innate fatalism on show, a resplendent sense of the gothic that adds a monochrome lustre to proceedings.

Out shortly, you can check out 'Suffragette Look' below.

