Premiere: The Attic Sleepers - 'Berlin'

Danish duo The Attic Sleepers want to bring together two opposing poles.

On one hand, the Nordic pairing have a love for classic songwriting, for the tightknit melodies of Neil Young, or the acoustic fare of Fleet Foxes.

Yet they also want to embrace expansive, wide open arrangements, reminiscent of Explosions In The Sky's more cinematic outings.

Debut album 'Transit' arrives on September 1st, with Clash able to bring you new single 'Berlin'.

It's a beautiful return, with the spacious instrumentation affording the perfect platform for that evocative vocal.

Highly intriguing, it finds The Attic Sleepers effortlessly bringing together structure, and space. Tune in now.