Premiere: The Altered Hours - 'Open Wide'

Ireland's The Altered Hours are channelling a dark, imposing sound all of their own.

The five-piece take the black-clad noise pop of The Jesus and Mary Chain and add an element of the gothic, with debut album 'In Heat Not Sorry' winning fans across Europe.

Heading back into the studio, The Altered Hours decided to use Dublin’s Bow Lane Studios as a base for their next venture.

New EP 'On My Tongue' is incoming via Art For Blind Records and Penske Recordings, a concise demonstration of the band's advancement.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Open Wide', a mini-masterpiece of drone pop that matches barbed wire guitars against those disembodied vocals.

Concise, intense, and impossible to ignore, you can check out 'Open Wide' below.

Catch The Altered Hours at the following shows:

February

1 Galway Rosin Dubh

10 Limerick Seoda Shows 5th Birthday, Kasbah Social

March

10 Manchester Night & Day Cafe

13 London The Shacklewell Arms

16 Paris Supersonic

29 Dublin DBD Vevue

30 Letterkenny Regional Cultural Centre

31 Belfast Menagerie

April

13 Trabolgan, Co. Cork It Takes A Village Festival

Photo Credit: Izabela Szczutkowska

