Premiere: The Academic - 'Bear Claws'

Irish band The Academic don't write songs - they write anthems.

Bloody great big ones, too, just right for their growing army of fans to chant back at them at each and every gig.

New single 'Bear Claws' dropped a few moments ago, and Clash is delighted to have first play.

Soaring of chorus and crisp of verse, the sheer triumphant energy makes 'Bear Claws' an absolute indie banger.

The Academic tell Clash that the single "is a song about when you are coming of age, that period of your life when you’re just starting to socialise, getting out there and doing it. We all do stupid things at that time of our lives, not thinking about the longer-term implications. It’s also about asking people to be honest and open rather than holding back, which in adolescence is easier said than done."

Tune in now.