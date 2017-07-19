Premiere: Teflon Sega - 'Press Play And Escape'

Teflon Sega seems to stare directly into the future.

In terms of influences, the rising American artist takes his cue everywhere from sci-fi cinema to Japanese anime, crafting an aesthetic entirely of his own.

A handful of tracks have made his name, with everything Teflon Saga places his name against seeming to race across the net.

New cut 'Press Play And Escape' is a kind of 31st century torch song, an ode to lost love that comes draped in fluorescent tones and a futuristic sheen.

Beautifully composed, the intricate R&B derived songwriting is matched to some luminescent production.

Teflon Saga says: "I wrote this one for you. You know who you are. Life has you black and blue, scarred and tattooed. I wrote this song as your escape... just press play."

Tune in now.