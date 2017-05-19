Premiere: TCTS - 'Do It Like Me (Icy Feet)' ft. Sage The Gemini, Kelis (Melé Remix)

The weather might not be shifting but summer, it seems, is finally here.

How can we tell? Well, TCTS has just released super-spicy piece of rolling, percussive house music.

'Do It Like Me (Icy Feet)' features Sage The Gemini guesting alongside an ice-cool piece of Kelis.

Out now, Clash is able to showcase the Melé powered remix, and it absolutely soars with positive energy.

The rhythm is tightened, the snare crack underpinning those vocal bursts to add extra intensity to the production.

Tune in now.