Premiere: Tarantina Shares New 'Teething' EP

Tarantina is entirely self-taught, a deeply original talent who is free to break the rules as no one thought to point them out to her.

Riveting alt-pop with a brooding, poetic flair, her new EP 'Teething' drops tomorrow (May 10th) and it's a highly creative, wholly distinctive affair.

At times almost operatic in its sensual melancholy, the electronic setting provides Tarantina's work with a future-facing outlook.

The new EP features the singer's four singles to date, alongside a brand new track inspired by a giant of 20th century English poetry.

'Reeling' was inspired by Philip Larkin's This Be The Verse, and it's iconic opening lines: They fuck you up, your mum and dad / They may not mean to, but they do...

It's a bold, intriguing first offering - tune in below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.