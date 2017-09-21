Premiere: Tarantina - '1/9'

Tarantina is a vivid, independent talent.
Stark pop noir with a personal streak, her songwriting carries a redemptive edge while staring into darkness.
New song '1/9' flips heartache around, seeking out fresh paths as a relationship ends.
The muscular production has a metallic edge, while Tarantina's vocal surges up towards the light after billowing down into the depths.
She tells Clash: “The breakdown of a turbulent relationship can feel like a death, but '1/9' plays with the idea that this is just the death of one possible route through life. One down, nine to go.”
Tune in now.
