Premiere: Tarantina - '1/9'

Tarantina is a vivid, independent talent.

Stark pop noir with a personal streak, her songwriting carries a redemptive edge while staring into darkness.

New song '1/9' flips heartache around, seeking out fresh paths as a relationship ends.

The muscular production has a metallic edge, while Tarantina's vocal surges up towards the light after billowing down into the depths.

She tells Clash: “The breakdown of a turbulent relationship can feel like a death, but '1/9' plays with the idea that this is just the death of one possible route through life. One down, nine to go.”

Tune in now.

