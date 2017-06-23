Premiere: Talmont - 'Moving Further Than Before'

Talmont came together in South East London, studying music together at Goldsmith's.

An academic institution with a number of left-field influences, Goldsmith's proved to be the perfect breeding ground for their post-genre pop.

A three-piece with radically different influences, recent single 'Wilt' displayed a whimsical yet probing creative touch.

New cut 'Moving Further Than Before' takes this appetite one step further, fusing deft elements of hip-hop, pop, and electronic production.

Talmont explain that the release "is about gaining a new outlook following the end of a relationship. It explores the indecision and self-doubt that we often feel when moving on, especially when having to leave a person that it’s hard to imagine being without. The song looks at how difficult it can be to see a future past certain people around you - not only with partners, but family and friends too."

"Ultimately, it’s about remembering the times you had together and knowing you wouldn’t have had your time together any other way. ‘Moving Further Than Before’ is about closing a chapter of your life, but knowing that you’re heading in the right direction as a result; it’s about moving past a point."

Tune in now.