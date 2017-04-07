Premiere: TALMA - 'In Circles'

London-based five-piece TALMA have an explosive live show.

The band's twin guitar attack is rooted in classic sounds, while staring defiantly at the future.

Influenced by The War On Drugs and Radiohead's imperial late 90s phase, TALMA's new 'Out To Sea' EP is an imposing introduction.

We're able to share new cut 'In Circles', with those choppy guitar lines set against that urgent, pointed vocal. Guitarist James Creed explains:

"'In Circles' is about the sense of apathy we can experience when returning to a routine lifestyle after time away from it all - the everyday, the mundane. Where the loss of rhythm helps us to see what’s before us with renewed perspective, it can ultimately lead us to question it too."

"We all crave a sense of purpose, but affecting a change towards that offers the unknown. We then have a choice; to resign ourselves to the security of these sleepless cycles or to take a chance, step away from paths well known and chase a new sense of meaning."

Tune in now.

Catch TALMA at London's Camden Assembly on February 24th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.