Premiere: Tally Spear - 'Just Don't Know'

Tally Spear grew up around creativity, and was always encouraged to speak her mind.

It's a trait that has done her well so far. An acoustic songwriter of rare potential, her work is sharply emotional while being deeply personal.

Musically, there are shades of Americana at work here, with Tally Spear absorbing these influences and expressing them in her own unique way.

Clash is able to share new song 'Just Don't Know' and it's a beautifully balanced return, easy on the ear yet unafraid to move into darker emotional tones.

Tally explains...

'Just Don't Know' is a bit of a step forward from my previous records, both musically and lyrically. The song is carried by an honest narrative in the verses, where I write about some of the inner conflicts and worries of a modern 21 year old (i.e. me!) The song confronts the fact that here in the city there is a lot of pressure on us to know exactly who we are and where we're going. In reality though as much as some of us (me) can try to convince ourselves of how sure we are of everything, we sometimes 'just don't know' all the answers yet.

Tune in now.

