Premiere: Swym - 'That's So Drugs, Man'

Scottish artist Swym is a true one-off.

Picking up the acoustic guitar as a teenager, he went on to delve into psychedelia and folk, punk and pop, all while crafting his own tapestry of sound.

Incoming EP 'Your Distraction' - out on November 10th - is an ode to a distracted mind, somehow piecing these aspects together into something whole.

New cut 'That's So Drugs, Man' airs on Clash, and it veers between Syd Barrett psych and something rather more direct.

He tells Clash: “I just liked the idea of using 'drugs' as an adjective. It even stuck with a couple of my friends for a while. The words came when I was sitting across from a circle of people at some hippy music festival. I was just imagining the kind of things they'd be saying to each other. I must have written over a 100 verses and then chose the best four for the song.”

“I guess the 'if you want, no that's fine' bit is about having really big ideas when you're high but never following through with them. I also wanted to sound like a trip so I put in lots of changes throughout the song. It's full of tempo drops and instrument changes and the whole thing changes every 40 seconds. It's quite silly but I like that kind of thing.”

Tune in now.

