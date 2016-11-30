Premiere: Sweaty Palms - 'Queer Fatwa'

Sweaty Palms hail from Glasgow, a city with a seedy underbelly.

The band seem to take this barely restrained aggression and channel it in their music, a dank, black-clad vision of post-punk bedlam.

Antecedants could include everyone from The Fall to 80s Matchbox B-Line Disaster, a sound that is both violent and hilarious.

Debut single 'Queer Fatwa' is forthcoming on RIP Records, and it owes its provocative title to Jon Ronson’s book Them.

The reference is to an Islamic fundamentalist, who wants to place a 'queer fatwa' on the author, an episode he recounts in typically wry fashion.

Sweaty Palms explain: "The phrase is hysterical, it's just not two words you imagine to see together. The rest of the song is loosely based around extremism, from Islamist militants to the dirty gringos of the western world."

Tune in now.

Catch Sweaty Palms at the following shows:

September

13 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

14 London Brixton Windmill w/ LICE

15 London The Shacklewell Arms

16 Brighton Hope & Ruin

17 Liverpool Sound Basement

21 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s

24 Glasgow Broadcast w/ Bo Ningen

