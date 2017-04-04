Premiere: Swan Levitt - 'Parkhurst'

Isle of Wight newcomer Swan Levitt has a dazzling, super-soft acoustic sound.

A recent show for Sofar Sounds underpinned his innate potential, with song after song tumbling forth at the intimate venue.

Recently signing to Twin Music, Swan Levitt is set to release a new EP this spring and it's another important step from this vivid talent.

Before the release, though, we're able to share new song 'Parkhurst' and it's a low key delight.

Beautifully composed, the carefully etched lyricism is hewn from a deeply personal place, yet it's an open, welcoming piece of music.

A real step forward, you can check out 'Parkhurst' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.