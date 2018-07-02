Premiere: Sunstack Jones - 'Without Being Told'

There's something in the water round Liverpool way, some indefinable element trickling through the Mersey.

How else, then, would you explain the city's rich psychedelic lineage? At times, Liverpool seems chock full of starry eyed dreamers stomping on effects pedals and emanating lysergic sounds into the inky night.

Local heroes Sunstack Jones have released two albums of splendid psych-drenched songwriting, with The Verve's Nick McCabe helping to master a third instalment.

New album 'Some Pale Morning' will be released this July, and it finds the band's sound expanding outwards while their songwriting delves into fresh areas.

New single 'Without Being Told' is a head-long rush into crystal clear waters, a refreshing sub-zero dip into languid guitar effects, Byrds-esque harmonies, and much more besides.

It's a real trip, one we'll be taking again and again. Tune in below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.