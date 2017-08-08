Premiere: Summer Heart - 'Love Affairs'

Summer Heart's music seems to drift across the web.

Amorphous, vaporised productions, his voice is hidden within the mix, only surfacing to reveal stark emotional truths.

A series of tracks have set out his stall, with Summer Heart fusing elements of bedroom producers such as Toro y Moi with a Balearic feel.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Love Affairs', and it's a bewitching piece of gossamer electronics haunted by Summer Heart's vocal.

He tells Clash: "I wanted to make a straight-forward pop song, but in my own style. In a certain respect the LP ('101') tells the story of a love-hate relationship - my own relationship with music - with 'Love Affairs' depicting the initial declaration of love. To me the song works on two levels - as a love letter to a boy or a girl, and as a song about the love of being in front of your computer creating music."

Catch Summer Heart at the following shows:

September

7 London Birthdays

October

18 New York Sunnyvale