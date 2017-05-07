Premiere: Strange Names - 'People To Go' (ft. Jorge Socarras)

Minneapolis to NYC transplants Strange Names stated their case clearly back in 2015: 'Use Your Time Wisely'.

Billowing alt-pop with some lysergic moments, the band's songwriting - veering from daubs of surreal sound to profound lucidity - seemed to exist in a dimension of its own.

Comparisons to Animal Collective or Gang Gang Dance could be made, but in reality Strange Names were a little, well, strange and unplaceable.

New album 'Data' arrives on February 23rd via Frenchkiss, a record some three years in the making. Frontman Liam Benzvi elaborates:

Just for fun, apply this narrative to your listening experience of the record: three figures from a different world taking notes on human normalcy—while it seems trivial, it’s exhilarating for them because they know nothing of it. They’re like a family: clownish, playing games with their subjects of observation. We are playing the roles of these figures, and this is our point of view that hopefully translates when you listen.

New single 'People To Go' builds on this, with Strange Names borrowing Jorge Socarras (Indoor Life, Catholic with Patrick Cowley) as a guest.

It's a billowing, luminous, impossible-to-ignore return, pop beamed in from another time, another place. Jorge explains:

Strange indeed were the coincidences that led me to Strange Names. From the first I was taken by their music, so when they asked if I’d do a guest vocal for the new album, I was delighted. Recording together proved a lovely alchemy - and the beat goes on…

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.