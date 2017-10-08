Premiere: Strange Hellos - 'Gold For The Golden'

Strange Hellos have been cult propositions in their native Norway for some time.

Gigs are drenched in sweat and promise, the band unveiling gem after gem in their spiky guitar pop sets.

Long-waited debut album 'Chromatic' arrives on Friday (October 27th), following sessions at legendary London recording studio Abbey Road.

Set to return to London on December 6th for a show at London's Sebright Arms, the group are ready to share a new track.

'Gold For The Golden' is inspired, the sound of a group taking their destiny into their own hands.

A superb return, you can check it out below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.