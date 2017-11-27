Premiere: stevn.aint.leavn - 'Peacherine'

stevn.aint.leavn is part of the swirling vortex that is Berlin club culture, a vast nexus of lone voices building towards something special.
Part of the Beste Modus crew, the producer has developed a distinct, highly individual voice, one that seems to cut through on a big system.
Hooking up with Planetary Notions for a new split 12 inch (pre-order your copy HERE), stevn.aint.leavn shares a side of black wax with Lopaski.
New cut 'Peacherine' is the Berlin producer's contribution, a piece of wonky, impossible-to-classify techno that has already gained spins from Ben UFO.
The 12 inch lands shortly, but we've grabbed 'Peacherine' up front for your weekend delectation.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.