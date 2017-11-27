Premiere: stevn.aint.leavn - 'Peacherine'

stevn.aint.leavn is part of the swirling vortex that is Berlin club culture, a vast nexus of lone voices building towards something special.

Part of the Beste Modus crew, the producer has developed a distinct, highly individual voice, one that seems to cut through on a big system.

Hooking up with Planetary Notions for a new split 12 inch (pre-order your copy HERE ), stevn.aint.leavn shares a side of black wax with Lopaski.

New cut 'Peacherine' is the Berlin producer's contribution, a piece of wonky, impossible-to-classify techno that has already gained spins from Ben UFO.

The 12 inch lands shortly, but we've grabbed 'Peacherine' up front for your weekend delectation.

