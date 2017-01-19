Premiere: Steve Lawler - 'Crazy Dream' (Jori Hulkkonen Remix)

Steve Lawler is one of the most respected producers around, someone who has built their own sound but is also willing to listen to other voices.

Partnering with Tiga's Turbo Recordings imprint, the producer is set to release new 'Crazy Dream' alongside three hand-picked remixes.

Deep, Acidic house music, Steve Lawler manages to imbue 'Crazy Dream' with that peak-time feeling while still allowing space for something a little more soulful.

Jori Hulkkonen steps in on remix duties, drawing out those Acid elements and allowing the squelching 303 bassline to dominate.

Tune in now.

'Crazy Dream' will be released on June 16th - order LINK.