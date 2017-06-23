Premiere: Steele - 'Knots'

Swedish newcomer Steele's dark-pop sound is completely intoxicating.

Glamorous, heart-felt pop hymns, each new release from the Scandinavian singer pushes into a completely fresh space.

Debut full length 'Paroxysm' is incoming, but we're able to share new song 'Knots' before anyone else.

Drawing from a period of self-doubt, it finds renewed direction amid that crisp chorus and the nailed-on production.

Steele explains...

“‘Knots’ was the last additional track that I wrote for the album, and is deeply permeated by my time being unwell, and going through the biggest existential crisis of my life. It's kind of the anthem of the sickness and the effect it had on me and people close to me.”

Tune in now.

