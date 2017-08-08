Premiere: State Of Sound - 'Heaven'

Swedish duo State Of Sound tend to accept inspiration whenever it arrives.

Continually creative, the pair recently entered the studio to lay down some new ideas, to explore a few fresh avenues in their tropical house sound.

But then another, rather different song began to emerge. State Of Sound's Viktor takes up the story:

"We were working on a new track in the studio that we really started to fall in love with. After a couple of days we spontaneously started to sing Bryan Adams 'Heaven' over it."

"For some reason it stuck. We just couldn’t stop. Our track and 'Heaven' became one and therefore it doesn’t feel like a cover. It really became our song and as much State Of Sound as anything we’ve written."

Gorgeous, rippling production with some euphoric house vibes, the melodic centre of the track allows 'Heaven' to truly get under your skin.

Clash has first dibs - see what you think...

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.