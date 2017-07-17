Premiere: SPNCR ft. Lorde Sanctus - 'In This Moment'

SPNCR has a fresh sound.

Soulful - he was practically brought up on Marvin Gaye - the singer, songwriter, and producer stares discretely into the future.

An artist with deep roots, the Los Angeles talent has teamed up with Emerald City for a brand new EP.

Out on April 20th, it emphasises the label's crossover sound with its accessible but deep approach.

The EP features a slew of remixes, but we've opted for this new version of 'In This Moment' sculpted by SPNCR himself.

Lorde Sanctus drops by to spray some bars, and it's a refreshing, absorbing offering, just right for summer.

Tune in now.

