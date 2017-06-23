Premiere: Soulitaire - 'One Of Many Parts'

Austrian talent Soulitaire is a true individual.

Musical from a young age, he was drawn to all forms of guitar playing, almost immediately recognising its uniquely expressive qualities.

An outstanding musician, his pop-edged songwriting takes these exploratory impulses and turns it into something inquisitive yet also melodic.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'One Of Many Parts', a solitary paean that emphasises the hidden connections that run between us.

Soulitaire tells Clash: "It's true what they say in the About A Boy movie, that no man is an island. Say we're all connected and what one does will have an effect on others. This will mean we have a huge responsibility with every action we take. It means we're 'one of many parts' and in that much more powerful than we might believe ourselves to be."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.