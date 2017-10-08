Premiere: Sorcha Richardson - 'Waking Life'

Brooklyn by way of Dublin songwriter Sorcha Richardson wants to push herself harder and harder.

It's tough, but that's how she works: continually moving forwards, continually seeking out fresh challenges.

All this means, though, that she can be pretty hard on herself. Recently looking over her achievements, she found herself wanting - but then used this insecurity to build anew.

New single 'Waking Life' is the result. It's a wonderful piece of electronic pop, mature of lyric and resplendent of vocal.

"'Waking Life' is a song I started writing around my last birthday," Sorcha says. "There's something about birthdays that force you to pause and reflect on your life and take stock of where you're at. Sometimes that's a really fun and fulfilling thing to do but sometimes it can feel really shitty."

"I've spent a lot of my life saying to myself that 'by the time I'm X years old, I'll have overcome that fear, I'll have worked out all those issues, I'll have mended that relationship.' This song is about getting to a point in life and suddenly realizing that your reality falls way short of the dream you were holding onto in your head. It's about having no idea how to reconcile the discrepancies between the two, but also wondering how or why you thought it would be different."

Tune in now.

Catch Sorcha Richardson supporting Imelda May at the following shows:

October

23 Wexford Spiegeltent

24 Limerick UCH

25 Limerick UCH

27 Sligo Live

28 Killarney INEC

29 Cork Opera House

31 Wexford Speigeltent

