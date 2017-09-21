Premiere: Sons Of An Illustrious Father - 'When Things Fall Apart'

Sons Of An Illustrious Father seem to tie together some of the most righteous strands of American rock music.

The trio - Josh Aubin, Lilah Larson, and Ezra Miller - are stepped in that punk lineage, but add a sense of Springsteen's blue collar worth.

Last year's extraordinary 'U.S. Gay' was a response to the Orlando Pulse shooting, a deeply powerful but ultimately defiant piece of songwriting.

New song 'When Things Fall Apart' comes at a curious juncture, with political and economic strife seeming to flood the news channels.

The lyrics, though, are a plea to continue, to persevere, to move past the obstacles placed in your path; the results are rousing, continually pushing towards some higher grace.

Lilah Larson explains:

"'When Things Fall Apart' takes its name and inspiration from the book by the great Buddhist teacher Pema Chodron. The song was written for a loved one going through a difficult time - a period of wrenching transformation, with a clear trajectory toward a fuller, richer, stabler state, but with much pain along the way."

"The lyrics are encouragement to persevere, to leap into the crucible and embrace the messiness of change. But they're also simply an expression of admiration for the innate grace with which the person was naturally falling forwards into the next stage of their life."

Tune in now.

Sons Of Illustrious Fathers will release their new album on June 1st.

