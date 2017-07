SIS was recently drawn into the orbit of Crosstown Rebels, another addition to a roster bursting with inspiration.

The producer's third release for the label is incoming, with 'The Blind Side' set to drop this Friday (July 7th).

The full package contains a remix from Parisian based hotshot Rodriguez Jr., but we've gone for the original version.

A thumping piece of high temperature house music with a thudding awareness of low end, it's perfect for summer consumption.

Tune in now.