Premiere: Shelter Point - 'Slow Air'

There's a particular hour when night and day merge, when morning becomes clear but twilight still lingers.

It's a time that infatuates clubbers, that moment when the initial rush wears off and the graceful incline gradually reveals itself.

Production duo Shelter Point regularly work until the wee small hours, and new track 'Slow Air' reflects this.

Conjured at the witching hour, it's a dubbed out feast of analogue electronic trickery, a lurching, ever-evolving beast of a track.

Liam Arnold explains: "'Slow Air' was recorded at 4am, we plugged line out synths into valve amps and subsequently destroyed them, but we got it on tape so it sounds cool."

Tune in now.

Grab Shelter Point's latest release HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.