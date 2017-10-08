Premiere: Shannon Saunders - 'Still'

Shannon Saunders is heading for a new era.

A pop newcomer, her voice is equipped to deal with anything thrown at it; melody, emotion, and storytelling.

New track 'Still', though, finds Shannon dealing with issues that cut remarkably close to the bone.

She tells Clash: "'Still’ was created when I was battling anxiety last year. I wanted a song I could listen to when I was feeling anxious that would be like my positive future self reminding me that everything was going to be okay and that no matter how bad I was feeling at the time I'd get through it, just like I had done before."

The whirlwind approach to the track mirrors a lot of what was going on in her life: "I had to remind myself to be still when everything around me felt like it was moving so fast and falling from underneath my feet."

'Still' hinges on one lyric, with the vocal opining: "When my mind is playing games, I will put the cards away...”

She continues: "This lyric totally sums up what I needed myself to hear at the time. Now it reminds me not to give in to the demons and negative thoughts that used to consume me. I try not to feed anxiety, instead I've learned to recognise it, process it and put it back in it's place."

"I originally wrote the song for my own benefit, it was a monumental acknowledgement of a time in my life that I’m so glad is over but also a time that I’m grateful for in a way because of what it’s taught me. I thought by putting it out there and being brutally honest it might resonate with someone else and help if they're in a similar situation."

Tune in below.