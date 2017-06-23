Premiere: seyr - 'Crowds'

London experimental duo seyr always have an emotional flourish.

Fusing electronic and organic elements, the duo's slim but enchanting catalogue continually focusses on the new.

Recent EP 'One Of Very Few' emerged from a slow period in their lives, a time for introversion and reflection.

They explain: "We’ve been away for a bit. We didn’t realise how life can just creep up on you, and fade out your plans or dreams when least expected. Call it naïvety. But I think inside, we’re all still, and always will be, the little kid we were when we were first brought into this world."

"We’ve come to realise the power of ideals, and how other ideals can intercept and disrupt your own. The idea of what we ‘should be’ doing, skewing the vision of what we want to do. Following your own vision can be a hard road to go down, filled with criticism, and doubt. I think we see why people feel that way. But it’s a road that is pathless to us."

Clash is able to premiere the slomo electronics of new cut 'Crowds', and it's a track rich in atmosphere, expressive in tone.

seyr add: "I think this was the first track we made for the EP. It helped set the tone for the rest. Interested to see how people interpret this track, lyrically. Live drums is something we've really gotten into the last couple years, it's given a whole new page to our merge of electronic and organic..."

Tune in now.

