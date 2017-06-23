Premiere: Sex Of Insects - 'I Can Hear The Light'

Sex Of Insects make powerful, unsettling music - but it's still pop.

Sure, it doesn't resemble pop in its classic sense, but each song from the duo feels melodic, defined, concise, and contagious.

Take new cut 'I Can Hear The Light'. Part of a full EP package - some top remixes are incoming - it drops on July 21st and is another confident forward step from the pair.

Improvisatory guitar sounds coupled with undulating electronic grooves, the sheer open-ended nature of the music sits alongside the group's pop instincts.

Fascinating stuff, you can check it out below.