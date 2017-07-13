Premiere: Sephine Llo - 'First To Tarnish'

Sephine Llo is an award-winning composer, someone who continually conducts experiments with sound.

Marrying the inventive use of day-to-day objects with an off kilter melodic flair, her work to date has embodied an inquisitive sense of humour.

Sephie's debut album is due to be released later this year on Tape Club, with new single 'First To Tarnish' opening her account.

Steeped in both folk and modern classical, the fluttering electronics are reminiscent of Bjork's more opaque compositions.

Throughout, though, there is a very personal sense of loss, a quite grief rendered in quite beautiful terms.

Tune in now.