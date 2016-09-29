Premiere: Sensible J - 'Fire Sign' (Ft. REMI x Sampa The Great)

Sensible J is one of Australian hip-hop's most refreshingly creative figures, someone for whom rules are there to be broken.

The Melbourne artist has gained an international reputation, in part due to his ability to continually side-step what's fashionable for what feels right.

New cut 'Fire Sign' is a soulful hip-hop melter, with the funky production recalling some of Dilla's donuts without ever aping the Detroit kingpin's style.

Joined by REMI and Sampa The Great, this is a stellar tri-force, a true meeting of minds that elevates Sensible J's own style to a different levels.

A superb summer-fresh joint, you can check out 'Fire Sign' below.