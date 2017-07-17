Premiere: Sekel - 'Next To Nothing'

Malmo group Sekel take their cue from underground literature, the type of creativity that eschewed all barriers in front of it.

So: the line has been laid down. Thankfully, the quartet definitely echo these lofty ambitions, with Sekel's heavyweight psych powering past musical boundaries.

Reminiscent of Hookworms or even Hey Colossus, new album 'Sekel' arrives on December 15th and it moves from post-punk noir to murky, sludge-driven bombast.

New single 'Next To Nothing' is named after a poem by Paul Bowles, and it's an intense preview, a howling morass of noise that somehow retains its structural integrity. The band explain:

“'Next To Nothing' is really intended to reflect its title. It started out of automatic writing but turned out to become something like a back-and-forth scenario of an approaching death - and death itself - out of some weird, nervous and hellish narrative. A constant flow of anxiety and liberation at the same time, like a surreal fever dream of existential liminality.”

Tune in now.

