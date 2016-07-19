Premiere: Sei A - 'Bring It To Ours'

Sei A hits up Aus for his next EP, and it continues his maturation into a voice of real depth and meaning.

Sure, those four tracks can work the system - 'Time Control' alone is worth the price of admission to the dancefloor - but it's the commitment to sound that truly impresses.

The Glasgow-based producer delivers no small degree of audio heft, nodding towards the dubby end of the spectrum while maintaining an exactness in his productions.

Clash is able to premiere the opening track 'Bring It To Ours', and it's a sparkling evocative of soaring digital melancholy.

Loose, immersive groove redolent of wide open space, there's a slightly mournful atmosphere amidst those Caledonian melodies - one to get yourself lost in...

Tune in now.