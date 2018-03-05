Premiere: Savak - 'Christo's Peers (Soon We'll Be Floating)'

Experience? Oh, sure. And when your collective CV boasts bands like Holy Fuck, Nation of Ulysses and Obits, it’s safe to say your experience is more telling than most. But that’s life in Brooklyn collective Savak for you – a life lived on the front line of punk rock over the past 30 years (and counting).

Second album ‘Cut-Ups’ dropped last year and it’s a crash course in garage rock wizardry, melodic nous and the sort of masterly songwriting sensibility that comes not just from putting in the hours, but from being pretty bloody good at this whole ‘pop music’ business in the first place.

And here’s a treat for you: ‘Christo’s Peers (Soon We’ll Be Floating)’ is culled from that very LP, all nagging riffs and wiry, politico-existential angst that give way to the sort of moreish chorus that gets doe-eyed punk kids reaching for the needle (or the repeat button) for another hit.

Watch the brand new video below, as the band gear up for their debut UK tour this month with Nottingham riff monsters Grey Hairs, and get ready to get obsessed – veteran heroes at the peak of their game.

- - -

- - -

‘Cut-Ups’ is out now via Ernest Jenning Record Co.

Savak/Grey Hairs UK tour:

15 May - Manchester @ The Peer Hat

16 May - Glasgow @ The Hug and Pint

17 May - Newcastle @ The Cumberland Arms

18 May - Nottingham @ The Maze

19 May - London @ New River Studios

Words: Will Fitzpatrik