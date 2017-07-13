Premiere: Sasha Brown - 'Parallel'

Sasha Brown is a multi-faceted talent.

A singer, songwriter and occasional saxophonist, she's worked with techno producers while also honing her own soulful pop approach.

New single 'Parallel' is her first official debut single, so it's quite a step for the London based artist to take.

Co-written by Sasha Brown, Jason Elliot and Ellie Goulding-collaborator Joe Kearns, 'Parallel' is a powerful vocal performance.

The soothing synths pull against the dynamic melody, with Sasha Brown picking apart the intricacies of a relationship.

She explains: "There is a frustration behind the lyrics. How can two people be moving together in the same direction, in sync, but never completely align?"

