Premiere: Sara Diamond - 'Stay A Little'

Sara Diamond was a child star, someone who sold millions of records before she even hit adolescence.

Yet as she grew older the interest in her dropped, and she found herself in limbo, feeling as though the industry had simply passed her by.

Focussing on what she wanted to achieve in an artist - rather than a commercial - sense seemed to reignite the creative fire, and she began to enjoy music once more.

New single 'Stay A Little' is divine, a slice of alt-R&B that effortlessly breaks with expectations. Sara Diamond:

"'Stay a Little' came about at around 5:00 am right after a breakup. Something in me told me to start writing, so I took out my notepad. The bulk of the writing came from that. It was probably one of the fastest, and more honest songs from our writing sessions. Really cathartic. Even recording it brought me back to the way I felt the night that I wrote it."

"'Stay A Little' is about knowing the relationship is over for both of you, but hanging on out of fear, comfort, and not wanting to hurt the other person. Communication is key, and I have a hard time with it. So for a while I stayed, hoping I could rationalize my way out of what I was feeling. I told myself that I didn't want to hurt him so I tried to make it work, but in reality, it probably hurt even more because I stayed even when my heart wasn't in it. And, it was also the fear of being alone, not knowing if I'd ever know love like that again."

